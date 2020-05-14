Inside an intensive care unit
Coronavirus: Inside an intensive care unit

Medics say they fear a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, as lockdown measures start to relax.

The BBC was given exclusive access to an intensive care unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, to see how front-line workers are coping.

Senior staff nurse Sarah Parker said the idea the situation could continue for months was "terrifying".

