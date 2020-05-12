Twins spend 42 years nursing return to front line
Carole and Lynda Heather worked together as nurses for over 40 years.

They retired on the same day, but have answered the call for former staff to help relieve the pressure on the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The identical twins are now back on the wards at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Tuesday is International Nurses Day and the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

