Eastbourne man builds railway in his garden
Adrian Backshall has used the lockdown to finish a remarkable project.
The retired British Rail worker has built a 30ft railway in his back garden in Eastbourne, complete with hand-cranked wagon.
He is now in negotiations with his wife Ruth, in a bid to extend the line by 45ft to the end of the garden.
30 Apr 2020
