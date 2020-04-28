Little princess walks for the NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Penelope West, 5, fundraises as her favourite princesses

Five-year-old Penelope West has raised nearly £1,000 in a week for NHS charities by dressing as her favourite princesses and going for a walk.

Penelope, from Hassocks, walked two miles a day with mum Natalie, for five days.

She dressed as her favourite princesses for the first four days, but decided to wear a doctor's outfit for the final leg.

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Man runs 'extremely boring' back garden marathon