Little princess walks for the NHS

Penelope West, 5, fundraises as her favourite princesses
Five-year-old Penelope West has raised nearly £1,000 in a week for NHS charities by dressing as her favourite princesses and going for a walk.
Penelope, from Hassocks, walked two miles a day with mum Natalie, for five days.
She dressed as her favourite princesses for the first four days, but decided to wear a doctor's outfit for the final leg.
28 Apr 2020
