More than 100,000 tulips have been featured in a virtual tour for those unable to travel to see them.

Arundel Castle's festival uses an estimated 130,000 tulips and more than 180 different varieties of the flower.

Staff created an online tour so people can still enjoy them while at home because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Head gardener Martin Duncan talks through the tulips and arrangements his team have worked on ahead of this spring.

Produced by Richard George and Jane Goddard