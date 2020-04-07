Car share scheme to deliver essential supplies
A community food delivery scheme has begun, using the cars of owners not driving them.

People who are working from home are being encouraged to loan their vehicles to charities to make deliveries to the needy.

Organisers of the scheme, which is being piloted in Brighton and Bristol, hope that hundreds of people will sign up to loan their cars.

