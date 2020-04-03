Robot brings gallery art into people's homes

Media player
Robot brings Hastings gallery art into people's homes
An art gallery has hired a robot to help enable would-be visitors to enjoy its exhibits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The video-conferencing robot, with wheels and a camera, will travel around the Hastings Contemporary under external control.
It was developed as an aid for people with disabilities but has been adapted for use in the East Sussex gallery so people who cannot leave home during the lockdown can art.
"Visitors" will be able to go on tours of the gallery overseen by guides and curators.
03 Apr 2020
