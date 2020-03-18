'I'm 110 and I've enjoyed every moment.'
May Willis was born in 1910, has lived through two World Wars and has been retired for almost half a century.

The Bexhill resident still lives independently, has never smoked or drunk alcohol and is one of the oldest people in the UK.

She celebrates her 110th birthday today.

