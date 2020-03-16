'It's just to keep everyone going'

Media player
Home deliveries offered in Eastbourne during coronavirus crisis
Staff at an Eastbourne post office are literally going the extra mile during the coronavirus crisis.
Rodmill Post office workers are taking supplies of groceries to elderly patients who do not want to leave their homes and are also offering to make sure they receive their pensions.
The store itself has also experienced its share of panic buying, staff have said.
16 Mar 2020
