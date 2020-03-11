Getting the approval of a seal

Media player
Rescuers step in to help seal that took a wrong turn
Wildlife experts had to lend a helping hand to a young seal that appeared in an unlikely location.
The distressed animal was spotted swimming in a river near Lewes in Sussex, several miles from the sea.
Within hours the creature was back on a beach, with no lasting harm done.
11 Mar 2020
