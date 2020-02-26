A&E staff practise with 'crisis' board game
Brighton A&E staff practise with 'crisis' board game

Staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton's A&E department are learning to cope with stress of an overcrowded department.

The board game they use is the brainchild of consultant Dr Salwa Malik.

Orders for the game are now coming in from other countries.

