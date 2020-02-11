Media player
'Why I'm getting teenagers into birdwatching'
A-level student Mya Bambrick is campaigning to encourage more young people to take up birdwatching.
The 17-year-old from Crawley, West Sussex, gives talks to other children and has set up a wildlife garden in her school.
"It's really important to get the next generation involved," she said.
11 Feb 2020
