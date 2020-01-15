Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police cameras catch man hiding from police under a car
A man who rammed a police car, attempted to escape by speeding, and then hiding under a car has been given a 19-month suspended sentence.
Patrick McCabe, 24, from Crawley, West Sussex, had been driving without a licence and insurance in nearby Copthorne.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-51128880/police-cameras-catch-man-hiding-from-police-under-a-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window