Man hid from police under a car
A man who rammed a police car, attempted to escape by speeding, and then hiding under a car has been given a 19-month suspended sentence.

Patrick McCabe, 24, from Crawley, West Sussex, had been driving without a licence and insurance in nearby Copthorne.

  • 15 Jan 2020
