Is commercial foraging damaging the environment
There's concern at the increase of wild food being foraged

Mushrooms, cockles and sea kale are among the species being harvested for the UK's restaurants.

By law, you must have the landowner's permission before gathering wild food.

But with big money to be made, much of the foraged food which finds its way onto diners' plates has been collected illegally.

  • 20 Jan 2020
