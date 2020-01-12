The paper sculptor rustling up worldwide success
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paper sculptor Lisa Lloyd rustles up worldwide success

Lisa Lloyd has become an international success with her intricate paper designs which have been featured on the front covers of magazines and have sold to buyers around the world.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Jan 2020