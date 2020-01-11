Media player
Paper sculptor Lisa Lloyd rustles up worldwide success
Lisa Lloyd has become an international success with her paper designs.
They've been featured on the front covers of magazines and have sold to personal and corporate buyers around the world.
The artist, from Hove, East Sussex, works with thousands of pieces of paper to create her intricate designs.
11 Jan 2020
