Paper artist: 'It takes the stress out of my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paper sculptor Lisa Lloyd rustles up worldwide success

Lisa Lloyd has become an international success with her paper designs.

They've been featured on the front covers of magazines and have sold to personal and corporate buyers around the world.

The artist, from Hove, East Sussex, works with thousands of pieces of paper to create her intricate designs.

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'I turned drawing doodles into a career'