Hove man dies five days after attack in Brighton
Detectives investigating the death of a man attacked in Brighton have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.
Cameron Devlin, who was 34 and from Hove, died in the Royal Sussex County Hospital five days after being assaulted and sustaining head injuries in Brighton on 21 December.
The CCTV was taken in North Street about 04:00 GMT on the day of the attack.
31 Dec 2019
