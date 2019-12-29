Media player
Anthony Knott: CCTV shows missing firefighter's 'distinctive' walk
London firefighter Anthony Knott has not been seen since he disappeared during a work night out more than a week ago.
The 33-year-old was touring pubs in Lewes, East Sussex, with colleagues on 20 December.
Sussex Police, which has been searching the River Ouse and a nearby outdoor swimming pool, hope Mr Knott's "distinctive walk" will jog someone's memory and help them piece together his movements.
29 Dec 2019
