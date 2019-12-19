Media player
Homeless man Dirk Holding spent months in a Brighton sewer
Dirk Holding has spent much of the last 40 years homeless.
Since running away from an unhappy home situation at the age of 10, the 51-year-old has slept on the streets, in a park and, for four months, in a sewer in Brighton.
Helped by the charity Sussex Homeless Support, Dirk is now working as a volunteer to help others on the street.
19 Dec 2019
