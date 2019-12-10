Boy's rare eye cancer spotted in photograph

Child's eye cancer spotted in photograph
The parents of a six-year-old boy discovered a rare form of cancer from a white glow in his eye in a photo.

Noah Blanks, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, had to have the eye removed after being diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

He has since had the all-clear and his family are appealing for others to look out for the symptoms.

