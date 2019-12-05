Restored Spitfire pilots return from record trip

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spitfire pilots return to Goodwood after round-the-world trip
Two British pilots have touched down on home soil, after flying around the world in a restored chrome Spitfire.
Steve Brooks, 58, from Burford, Oxfordshire, and Matt Jones, 45, from Exeter, took four months to circumnavigate the globe in the first trip of its kind in a Spitfire.
They stopped off in 100 locations, across 30 countries.
The project, called Silver Spitfire - The Longest Flight, started and finished at Goodwood Aerodrome, the base of Boultbee Flight Academy, the first-ever school for Spitfire pilots, in West Sussex.
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-50679671/spitfire-pilots-return-to-goodwood-after-round-the-world-tripRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window