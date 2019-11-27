Video

Claire Brimacombe was walking through a park in East Sussex last February, when her eyes suddenly fell on a white squirrel.

After she kept on the seeing the unusual rodent - only one in 100,000 are born albino - in the Alfriston park, she decided to start recording the sightings, noting apparent hotspots for them in the county.

Now a website she set up records white squirrel sightings from across the UK, and Claire has appealed for help in investigating why there seem to be so many across the country.