'I've got to be sensibly generous'
Chichester couple win £105m Euromillions jackpot

A couple say they will be "sensibly generous" after winning the £105m Euromillions jackpot.

Steve and Lenka Thomson, a builder and shop worker from Chichester, won on 19 November, the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery's first draw.

The couple, who live in Selsey, are the UK's sixth jackpot winners this year according to Camelot.

  • 26 Nov 2019
