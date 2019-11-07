The dice is strong with this one

Media player
Star Wars board game world title won by Brighton teacher
A physics teacher from Brighton has become the new world champion of a Star Wars-themed board game title.
Oliver Pocknell travelled to Minnesota in the US to take on 1,000 other challengers from 20 countries in the X-Wing competition.
His trophy is now on display in his classroom at Hurstpierpoint College.
