Thousands attend bonfire parade

Lewes Bonfire: Thousands attend parade
Effigies of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage featured in this year's Lewes Bonfire celebrations.
One of the prime minister's likenesses showed him urinating on the front pages of several newspapers.
The event is organised by seven bonfire societies, each choosing creating their own effigies, and is so popular that police limit the number of visitors to the town to about 30,000.
05 Nov 2019
