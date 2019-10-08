Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vicar Keir Shreeves delivers his baby son while driving
Vicar Keir Shreeves has christened many babies but now he's helped deliver his own while driving to hospital.
His wife Jessamy gave birth to Orlando in the car after they left their home in Handcross, West Sussex.
Keir said: "The baby came out and I used my left hand to grab him."
08 Oct 2019
