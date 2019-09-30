Video

Sir David Attenborough is supporting a campaign to help save an important marine habitat.

Kelp forests of the West Sussex coast are one of the most biodiverse environments on the planet, but they have been damaged by changing fishing habits and sediment being dumped on the seafloor.

The kelp is also important in reducing the impact of climate change as it can absorb about 600 million tonnes of carbon, twice as much as UK emits each year.

Sir David has backed an initiative by the Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority to introduce an inshore trawler exclusion zone to help the kelp regenerate.

