Bexhill boy biker, 10, is British trials champion again
Elliot Smith, 10, first got on a motorbike when he was two.
He has just become British trials champion for his age group for a second time.
Elliot, from Bexhill, East Sussex, said: "I was very proud of myself."
24 Sep 2019
