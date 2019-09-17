Father and daughter scare off armed robber
Video

An armed robber fled empty handed after being chased off by an 11-year-old girl and her dad.

The man and his daughter were customers at a supermarket in Newlands Road in Worthing.

They threw two bottles of squash and a loaf of bread at the robber who left empty-handed.

  • 17 Sep 2019