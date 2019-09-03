‘You wouldn’t think a young person would do it.’
A lawn bowls club in East Sussex is tackling stereotypes with a thriving youth section and teenage champions.

At Polegrove Bowls Club in Bexhill, teenagers regularly compete with players five times their age.

Maesi Ramsay, 16, said: “It’s not for retired people at all."

