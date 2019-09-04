"It pleases me to see that he got so far"
Video

School friends remember Jofra Archer's days in Barbados

Jofra Archer is now a key member of the England cricket squad.

The Sussex bowler, born in Barbados, took five wickets on his Ashes test debut and bowled the super over which helped England win the World Cup.

His old school friends and coach in Barbados remember when he swapped spin for the pace he now delivers to such great effect.

