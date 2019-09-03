"He got pushed from pillar to post"
Artist Alison Lapper says her son Parys did not get the help he needed

The artist Alison Lapper has hit out at mental health care for teenagers, following the death of her 19-year-old son.

Parys Lapper was sectioned at the age of 17, and was found dead in a hotel in Sussex in August.

In an interview on Radio 4's Today programme, his mother described the provision of mental health care for teens as "appalling".

