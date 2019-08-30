Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Sussex's new fire chief was homeless as a teenager
Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has just taken charge of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
It's a long way from her life as a teenager, when she became homeless for two years after a family crisis.
Ms Cohen-Hatton has risen through the ranks to the top of the service, during which time she was also able to complete a PhD.
30 Aug 2019
