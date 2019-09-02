Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Brighton rough sleeper Jim Deans now runs homeless charity
When Jim Deans came to Brighton he ended up having to sleep on the city's streets.
He got his life together and six years ago was inspired to help the next generation of homeless.
Jim now runs busy street kitchen charity, Sussex Homeless Support.
The BBC follows him as he heads back to the streets where he once had to sleep.
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-49451155/ex-brighton-rough-sleeper-jim-deans-now-runs-homeless-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window