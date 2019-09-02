Helping Brighton's homeless
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-Brighton rough sleeper Jim Deans now runs homeless charity

When Jim Deans came to Brighton he ended up having to sleep on the city's streets.

He got his life together and six years ago was inspired to help the next generation of homeless.

Jim now runs busy street kitchen charity, Sussex Homeless Support.

The BBC follows him as he heads back to the streets where he once had to sleep.

  • 02 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Ex-homeless man changed by foodbank work