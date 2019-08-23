'I want people to go home from holiday happy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Gatwick bus driver who sends holidaymakers home happy
Getting back from holiday can be a bit miserable, but on a shuttle bus at Gatwick Airport the party continues after you land.
John Russell is one of the 84-drivers who serve the long-stay car parks.
He's been driving buses for 28 years and prides himself on making sure people end their holidays with a smile on their way home.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-49348275/the-gatwick-bus-driver-who-sends-holidaymakers-home-happyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window