'I want people to go home from holiday happy'
The Gatwick bus driver who sends holidaymakers home happy

Getting back from holiday can be a bit miserable, but on a shuttle bus at Gatwick Airport the party continues after you land.

John Russell is one of the 84-drivers who serve the long-stay car parks.

He's been driving buses for 28 years and prides himself on making sure people end their holidays with a smile on their way home.

Video journalist: Ben Moore

  • 23 Aug 2019