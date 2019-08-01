Cars crash through hedgerow
Chichester fatal crash through hedge caught on CCTV

CCTV has captured footage of a car flying through a hedge as three vehicles collided in a fatal crash on a driveway.

One man died and six other people were injured as all three vehicles burst into flames following the collision, in Chichester, West Sussex.

