Video
Chichester fatal crash through hedge caught on CCTV
CCTV has captured footage of a car flying through a hedge as three vehicles collided in a fatal crash on a driveway.
One man died and six other people were injured as all three vehicles burst into flames following the collision, in Chichester, West Sussex.
01 Aug 2019
