'It’s all about accepting and loving yourself'
Drag queen Miss Asia Thorn prepares for Brighton Pride

Absolutely fab. Watch Beni Fernando's body sculpting transformation as he turns into his drag queen alter ego, Miss Asia Thorne, ahead of Brighton Pride 2019.

  • 02 Aug 2019
