Parents of Cricket World Cup star Jofra Archer tell of pride
Jofra Archer was one of the stars of England's win in the Cricket World Cup.
The 24-year-old Sussex player was handed the ball to bowl the super over, after England and New Zealand finished tied on the same number of runs.
The paceman kept it tight enough for victory, much to the pride of his mother and stepfather.
16 Jul 2019
