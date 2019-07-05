Media player
Ann Rix, 88, clocks up 50 miles of cycling a week
Ann Rix has spent the past 70 years cycling, and says there is still so much to see on the back of a bike.
Mrs Rix, 88, met her husband when she joined a local cycling group in 1950, and never looked back.
She got her children into the sport, and now she and her son David go to the same cycle group.
