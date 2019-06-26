'I've never had the wish to dress normally'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Brighton tailor whose identity became his business
Zack MacLeod Pinsent dresses as a Regency gentleman every day, saying that the clothing is a 'huge confidence builder'.
He ceremoniously burned his last pair of jeans when he was 14-years-old and hasn't looked back since.
His passion for historical outfits has led him to take up a career in tailoring, making clothes in period styles at his workshop in Brighton, East Sussex.
He now has clients overseas and has recently returned from a business trip to New York.
Video journalists: Adam Paylor and Ben Moore
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-sussex-48757020/the-brighton-tailor-whose-identity-became-his-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window