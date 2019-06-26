'I've never had the wish to dress normally'

Video

Zack MacLeod Pinsent dresses as a Regency gentleman every day, saying that the clothing is a 'huge confidence builder'.

He ceremoniously burned his last pair of jeans when he was 14-years-old and hasn't looked back since.

His passion for historical outfits has led him to take up a career in tailoring, making clothes in period styles at his workshop in Brighton, East Sussex.

He now has clients overseas and has recently returned from a business trip to New York.

