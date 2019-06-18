Mentors offer guidance for teens

Media player
The charity matching teenage girls with role models
A charity is working to break down the barriers holding young women back from successful careers.
The Girls' Network matches teenagers with successful professional women already working in the fields they're interested in.
The aim is to improve the girls' confidence and skills, and help them get a foot in the door towards their dream jobs.
18 Jun 2019
