The funniest school children in Britain

Video

When you think of having a laugh, school might not be the first place that pops into your head.

But, pupils at Castlewood Primary in Southwater have successfully bucked that trend by being voted the funniest class in Britain by readers of the Beano comic.

Their vote came out top after 7m people voted in the competition.

The class will now appear in comic form in the Beano, and they won a huge trophy full of rubber chickens.

Watch to the end to see the winning gag.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore