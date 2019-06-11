The funniest school children in Britain

Media player
Beano readers vote Sussex school pupils funniest in the UK
When you think of having a laugh, school might not be the first place that pops into your head.
But, pupils at Castlewood Primary in Southwater have successfully bucked that trend by being voted the funniest class in Britain by readers of the Beano comic.
Their vote came out top after 7m people voted in the competition.
The class will now appear in comic form in the Beano, and they won a huge trophy full of rubber chickens.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
11 Jun 2019
