Ex-prisoners build second-hand store
Video

Sussex charity trains ex-prisoners in construction

A second-hand store in a converted chapel has been built from scratch by ex-prisoners, with the support of a Sussex charity.

Making it Out is a group which provides construction, woodwork and design skills to former offenders, to improve employment and avoid further crimes.

  • 31 May 2019
