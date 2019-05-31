Video

A group of friends dressed as the Home Guard are cycling to the D-Day commemorations in Normandy to raise money for a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) charity.

The 25 members of the Pink Pub riders lost their friend Danny Johnson to PTSD after he took his life a year ago. He was a special services soldier.

His colleagues set up the All Call Signs community that sends out "beacons" to alert people that vulnerable servicemen and women have gone missing and need help.

The riders have raised £100,000 so far for the charity.

Video journalist: Ben Moore