A workshop teaching dads how to braid and style their daughters hair has proved a big hit.

Matt Rosine, who has three daughters, spent years "trying and failing miserably" to learn with online video tutorials. Determined to help out more with the morning hair-admin, he set up the group for similarly struggling dads, and enlisted the help of hairdresser Gill East.

Running out of Desk Village, a co-working space Mr Rosine set up in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex, the monthly sessions are always full and provide a chance for dads to spend one-on-one time with their daughters while they learn a new do.