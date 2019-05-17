Baby operated on while in womb

Media player
Surgeons operate on baby inside womb
Doctors have used keyhole surgery to correct a baby's spine while he was still inside the womb.
A 20-week scan found Jaxson Sharp from Horsham, West Sussex, had spina bifida.
Surgeons used a technique called fetoscopy to operate - the first time an procedure of its kind has been carried out in the UK.
Medics said the measure was "not a cure" but could significantly improve the quality of Jaxson's life growing up.
17 May 2019
