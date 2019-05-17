Baby operated on while in womb

Video

Doctors have used keyhole surgery to correct a baby's spine while he was still inside the womb.

A 20-week scan found Jaxson Sharp from Horsham, West Sussex, had spina bifida.

Surgeons used a technique called fetoscopy to operate - the first time an procedure of its kind has been carried out in the UK.

Medics said the measure was "not a cure" but could significantly improve the quality of Jaxson's life growing up.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.