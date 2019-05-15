Media player
Eastbourne teenager holds nine weightlifting records
Lara, 14, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has only been weightlifting for a few months but already holds nine world records.
She trains with her mother Maria, who also is a record breaker in her age category.
15 May 2019
