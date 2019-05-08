Media player
Hailsham illegal gun factory could have made 100 pistols
Parts for more than 100 semi-automatic pistols were seized by police who raided an illegal gun factory on an industrial estate.
The National Crime Agency has released video of the guns after two men were jailed for conspiring to sell or supply guns.
08 May 2019
