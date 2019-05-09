Crazy golf champion: 'It's a serious thing'
Crazy golf champion: 'It's a serious thing for me'

Marc Chapman is preparing to defend his world crazy golf title in Hastings, East Sussex, next month.

The fencing instructor from Canterbury, Kent, said being world champion was the "ultimate achievement".

The World Crazy Golf Championships have been running since 2003. They attract competitors from all over the world and form part of the tour of the British Minigolf Association.

